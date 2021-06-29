Clifford Full Trailer Debuts, The Big Red Dog Opens On September 17th

Clifford The Big Red Dog is storming into theaters this holiday season, and this morning the full trailer for the film was released. Opening on September 17th, the film has been a long time coming, and rightfully, Clifford looks adorable. The film is directed by Walt Becker with a screenplay by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, and Blaise Hemingway. It stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese. You can see the new, full trailer for the film down below, as well as the new poster.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zH5iYM4wJo)

Clifford The Big Red Dog Synopsis

"When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!"

Even after months since the first look was released of this one, people are still complaining about the look. I think he looks so adorable and way better than I imagined he possibly could. It's a live-action film…and he's is a big red dog. Looks pretty accurate to me. Clifford The Big Red Dog, starring Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese, will open in theaters on September 17th.