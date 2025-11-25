Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Colleen Hoover, Regretting You

Colleen Hoover Adaptation Regretting You On Digital Services Today

Regretting You, the latest big screen adaptation of a Colleen Hoover book, will be available to watch on digital services today. It also remains in theaters.

The film stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, and is directed by Josh Boone.

Regretting You has grossed $87 million worldwide, following the success of It Ends With Us.

Upcoming Colleen Hoover adaptations include Verity and Reminders of Him, with star-studded casts.

Colleen Hoover is one of the biggest authors these days, and her latest novel to get a feature film adaptation is Regretting You. Her last one, It Ends With Us, shocked the world by grossing $351 million, though it is famous now for something else entirely. This new film, hitting digital services today, stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Sam Morelos, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Clancy Brown, and is directed by Josh Boone from a script by Susan McMartin. While not the smash hit that It Ends With Us was, Regretting You has grossed a solid $87 million worldwide so far and will now clean up at home.

Colleen Hoover Adaptations Will Be A Yearly Thing Now

Based on the bestselling book by Colleen Hoover, REGRETTING YOU introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what's left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. REGRETTING YOU is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald. From the best-selling author of It Ends with Us and the director of The Fault in Our Stars, in theatres this October.

I guess we will be getting a Colleen Hoover adaptation every year. Already, two more are in various stages of production, including Verity and Reminders of Him. Verity has wrapped production as a matter of fact, and will star Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett. Reminders of Him will star Lauren Graham, Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, and Rudy Pankow. There is no shortage of books to adapt, so expect these to be in theaters for some time to come.

Regretting You hits digital services for purchase today.

