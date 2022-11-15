Constantine Director Has One Mandatory Change for the Sequel Film

With a sequel to the niche superhero horror film Constantine on the way (which was already a complete blindside announcement to many), there are several active conversations about what fans are hoping to see from the follow-up movie.

Due to the nature of the film and content inclusion, one of those very unavoidable discussions is the obvious regard for the next film's rating, considering the notion that the first film barely landed under an R guideline despite being made with PG-13 intentions. So, if the film's director Francis Lawrence is able to create the cutthroat sequel he's aiming for with timeless action star Keanu Reeves, there's going to be an essential change to remove any need for visual limitations and or restrictions. Luckily, it sounds like that's currently in the cards!

A Mature Change is Required for Constantine 2

During a new interview between Lawrence and The Wrap, the longtime director dishes, "One of the biggest things for me about the first one was we followed, per Warner Bros., the rules to make a PG-13 movie in terms of violence, blood, language, and sexuality. But the ratings board gave us a hard R based on their gray zone of intensity. And my big, big regret was that we have an R-rated movie that's really a PG-13 movie. And if I was going to have to go have an R, I would have really made an R-rated movie."

The Constantine mastermind then went on to further explain, "I would have made it much scarier and much more violent, and I would have really made an R-rated movie. The idea is this time, at least for me, is to really go at it and make a real R-rated Constantine which is, I think, what people always wanted originally, not the PG-13 version that just happens to get an R."

At least this time, Reeves and Lawrence can really dive into the darker aspects of this story without any major concerns, right?