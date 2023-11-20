Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: It's A Wonderful Knife, joel mchale, justin long, shudder

It's A Wonderful Knife Comes To Shudder On December 1st

Holiday horror film It's A Wonderful Knife will start streaming on Shudder December 1st, just in time for family gatherings this year.

Article Summary "It's A Wonderful Knife" premieres on Shudder December 1st, blending horror with holiday cheer.

The film stars Justin Long and Joel McHale, adding a comedic touch to the festive frights.

Director Tyler MacIntyre and writer Michael Kennedy fuse "It's a Wonderful Life" with slasher vibes.

Explore a nightmare parallel universe in a holiday horror twist on the classic Christmas tale.

It's A Wonderful Knife is the latest holiday-themed horror film, and it will be ready for holiday viewing at home this season as well, as it will begin streaming on Shudder on December 1st. Starring Justin Long (Barbarian), Joel McHale ("Community"), Jane Widdop ("Yellowjackets"), Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps), Jess McLeod ("One of Us is Lying") and Cassandra Naud (Influencer), the film is directed by Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls; V/H/S/99), and written by Michael Kennedy (Freaky). That title is not just a clever one either, as the premise is heavily borrowed from a specific beloved holiday classic. Watch the trailer below to see what I am talking about. Man, does Long just have the most punchable face in this one.

It's A Wonderful Knife Synopsis

A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers' life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she'd never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE by way of SCREAM.

We recently talked to writer Michael Kennedy and director Tyler MacIntyre about the film and its inspiration: "I always wanted to make a Christmas horror movie in the slasher genre, and I loved 'It's a Wonderful Life.' (1946). It was my dad's favorite movie, and it's a family favorite. I had such a great experience on 'Freaky' (2020) that I wanted to do another version of that concept with 'Its Wonderful Life.' That's how it came about. I loved 'Freaky' so much, and I had these other ideas, and I was like, "Why don't I marry them all together?"

It's A Wonderful Knife debuts on Shudder on December 1st.

