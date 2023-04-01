Creed III Will Be Released On 4K Blu-ray On May 23rd Creed III is still tearing up the box office, and we already know when the 4K Blu-ray will be hitting store shelves.

Creed III has been burning up the box office since opening last month, and already we can tell you that the film will release on 4K Blu-ray on May 23rd. The film, starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Jonathan Majors, has so far grossed $252 million worldwide, the highest gross of the three Creed films so far. The special features will include a look at how Jordan prepared to direct the movie, deleted scenes, and will also include Dolby Vision and a Dolby Atmos audio track. Below is the full list of the features.

Creed III 4K Blu-ray Details

"After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose."

Special Features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Michael B. Jordan: In the Ring/Behind the Camera – featurette

There's No Enemy Like the Past: Donnie and Dame – featurette

Creed 3 Deleted Scenes

4K Blu-ray: Optional English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish, German, and Italian subtitles

Blu-ray: Optional English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish subtitles

We will update you with a cover shot and with any additional features that may be added before release.