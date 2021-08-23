Cruella Will Available to All Disney+ Subscribers August 27th

Cruella was one of the surprising movies of the year. It did a lot better at the box office than anyone thought it would, and the reviews were more positive than anyone thought they would be. Disney was apparently happy with that result because they announced a sequel which star Emma Stone just officially signed onto. The movie has been available on Disney+ with Premier Access since May 28th, but Disney announced today that the movie would be available to all Disney+ subscribers on August 27th. They sent out a poster and a TV spot with the announcement.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Queen of Mean | Cruella (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbnTIRNKipg&ab_channel=WaltDisneyStudios)

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of the cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It was released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: cruella, disney, movies