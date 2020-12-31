Daisy Ridley Was Called "Intimidating" on the Chaos Walking Set

When it comes to words to describe Star Wars star Daisy Ridley two that you probably wouldn't go for would be "intimidating" and "aggressive," but apparently Ridley has been called both. Ridley was recently interviewed by the magazine Tatler (via Yahoo) and spoke about how she was on the forever delayed Chaos Walking set. She was called intimidating, and it really threw her off.

"I've been told that I'm intimidating," Ridley said. "That was on Chaos Walking. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, 'God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?'"

There is nothing more heartbreaking than hearing a woman say that she thinks she needs to be smaller or quieter, so she doesn't come across as intimidating. Ridley revealed that the Chaos Walking incident wasn't the only time she was described as something that made her question her own behavior.

"I've been called aggressive, too," she told the magazine. "My energy is 'quite aggressive.' That was during a meeting with a director. I was thinking: 'But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I'm passionate about what we're talking about?' I dunno. You have that horrible sinking feeling of, 'God, do I not come across the way I think I do?'"

Ridley seems acutely aware that being labeled as "hard to work with" as a woman in Hollywood can be the very thing that kills a career. Ridley starred in three of the biggest movies of the last half-decade, and she still knows that all it would take would be one person saying the right words, and it would all be over for her.

Summary: In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets.

Chaos Walking, directed by Doug Liman, stars Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo. It will be released on March 5, 2021.