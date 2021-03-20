Daniel Radcliffe Joins Bullock, Tatum In The Lost City Of D

Daniel Radcliffe will play the villain in the new romantic action-comedy The Lost City of D. The actor will star alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, with Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph rounding out the main cast. The film will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, who is also working on the script with Dana Fox. The film "follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum) until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic than any of her paperback fictions." Deadline had the news of the casting.

Radcliffe Will Play A Great Villain

Did you know that Radcliffe has a TBS comedy called Miracle Workers that co-stars Steve Buscemi? Did you also know that it is entering its third season? I was today's years old when I learned that. In any case, it is cool to see him make this little career for himself after playing such an iconic role when he was younger. He certainly has an edge to his comedy, and he should play a great comedic villain in this film.

Come to think of it; this should be a home run smash hit. That cast is comedy gold. The premise is hilarious as someone who has been to these types of events and seen these author/book cover model relationships up close. It feels like forever since we have had a good romantic action-comedy. This is one I am actually looking forward to, especially with the addition of Radcliffe. This one should be going into production sometime later this year.