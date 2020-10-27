Danielle Harris Set to Direct Female-Centric Slasher Titled Sequel

Indie Scream Queen Danielle Harris will make another horror film comeback in the near future, but this time she'll be helming an upcoming genre title about one of horror's biggest strengths.

Harris has starred in movies like Halloween 4, Halloween 5, and as an adult, the reboot of the Halloween franchise, Urban Legends, and the horror-comedy hybrid film series, Hatchet. Harris has made a reputation in front of the camera's as a "Scream Queen," but the actor will be taking on the upcoming film titled, Sequel, being toted as an all-female slasher title, the film's director.

In a press release obtained by Bloody Disgusting, Renfield Productions states, "Written by notable British scribe James Moran (Doctor Who, Torchwood, Severance), Sequel promises to be a brash, unashamed spectacle led by an all-star cast of take-no-prisoner heroines, and presented by a high-caliber lineup of filmmakers. There is currently no date set for production, but Renfield anticipates that cameras will roll by the second or third quarter of 2021."

In that same statement, Harris also comments on her involvement in the film, sharing, "I knew as soon as I finished reading the first act that Sequel was the perfect fit for me. I could finally bring all of my experiences in the horror genre behind the camera and into these exceptionally written final girl characters. I've been on the hunt for a story that had strong female leads and was intelligent and darkly comedic. I just didn't want to do anything paranormal since we have enough real-life evil without having to go make shit up. If I'm going to spend the next two years of my life on a film, it has to be fun – and this story has it all. With Joe Dante and Mark Alan by my side, we're gonna kill it."

Due to Harris' recurring cinematic battles with crazed slasher villains, she seems like the perfect choice to helm a project that celebrates strong women in horror — because, as we know, it takes a strong woman to survive a horror movie.

Are you excited to see what Sequel has to offer to the horror genre?