Dave Bautista Comedy My Spy Skipping Theaters For Amazon Prime

My Spy, the new family comedy starring Dave Bautista, will no longer open in theaters. That is not surprising, with the release date being next Friday, April 17th, and no theaters open. Instead, the film will debut on Amazon Prime. No date has been set for the film's debut on the streaming service. The film was initially supposed to release in August of last year, then again from this past January to March 13th, and then delayed again to April 17th. That would have seen My Spy take the date Trolls World Tour abandoned to replace the latest Bond film No Time to Die, which itself was delayed until November over Coronavirus concerns. Now, nothing is opening in theaters in April at all.

My Spy Trailer and Synopsis

"My Spy follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ's cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and wit."

My Spy has already opened in some territories, where it was doing pretty good business. The digital release ends the saga of one of the most date-challenged films in recent memory, not named The New Mutants. Dave Bautista is quickly becoming the new Dwayne Johnson, which may be an unfair comparison but an easy one to make since they both got their start in the WWE. It feels like he is following The Rock's Hollywood Playbook, which means he will join The Fast Saga in part 10. Both he and his co-star Chole Coleman have great chemistry here, and the film looks like fun. It is a shame that we can't see this in theaters, but at least it will have an audience.