DC Showcase: 4 New Images from Constantine – The House of Mystery

Once again, our friends over at Warner Bros. Animation have pulled back the curtain to reveal four new images from DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery, the third compilation of Warner Bros. Animation's DC-centric shorts. Constantine's (Matt Ryan) journey begins slightly after the events that unfolded in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, as he is seemingly punished for his role in the conflict. What happens next is sure to shatter the occult detective's mind. Joining the Hellblazer in the popular DC Showcase line of animated shorts is Kamandi: The Last Boy On Earth!, The Losers, and Blue Beetle (previously released as enhanced content on past DC Universe Movies) in the 2021-2022 compilation release. DC Showcase: Constantine – The House of Mystery makes its public debut as the anchor for this dynamic shorts compilation. Each of the four animated shorts represents distinctly different art styles and comics eras, including an homage to 60s animated Spiderman.

Everyone has their demons, but Constantine is dealing with an entire house full of them – including his beloved Zatanna – in Constantine: The House of Mystery, the lengthy anchoring animated short of the compilation set. Matt Ryan (Constantine, Legends of Tomorrow) reprises his role as the title character, while Camilla Luddington (Grey's Anatomy) is back for another turn as Zatanna.

The Question discovers a clue to the mystery at hand as the unlikely duo – along with a few other super pals – attempt to foil the nefarious plans of Doctor Spectro. Matt Lanter (Timeless, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) stars as Blue Beetle alongside David Kaye (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as The Question, and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Dr. Spectro.

Kamandi goes on the attack while Tuftan and Zuma watch as the adventure unfolds in Kamandi, The Last Boy On Earth! Cameron Monaghan (Gotham, Shameless) gives voice to Kamandi, while Tuftan and Zuma are voiced by Steve Blum (Star Wars: Rebels, Cowboy Bebop) and Adam Gifford (Masters of the Universe: Revelation), respectively.

Special Agent Fan Long fighting force – left to right, Johnny Cloud, Henry "Mile A Minute" Jones, Gunner, Pooch, and Captain Storm – on a secret mission into the jungles of an uncharted island in the South Pacific. Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Book of Boba Fett) leads the cast as the mysterious Fan Long, while other standouts include Dean Winters (John Wick, 30 Rock) as Captain Storm, Dave B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms) as Gunner, Eugene Byrd (Bones, Arrow) as Mile-a-Minute Jones, and Martin Sensmeier (Westworld, The Magnificent Seven) as Johnny Cloud.

DC Showcase – Constantine: The House Of Mystery, R-rated (for "Some Bloody Violence"), produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, will be available everywhere on Blu-ray and in 4K on Digital starting May 3, 2022.