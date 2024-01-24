Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, ryan reynolds

Deadpool 3 Has Wrapped Filming According To Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has revealed on his official social media accounts that production on Deadpool 3 has officially wrapped. The film is set to be released on July 26, 2024.

Deadpool 3 has been in a race to the finish line since the strikes ended at the end of last year. By the time the release date dust settled, the film was the only Marvel movie set to come out in 2024, and they had to get everything finished by the end of July. So it was one of the first productions to hit the ground running once the strikes ended and has pretty much been going full speed even since taking "maximum effort" to a whole new level. Now, nearly seven months on the dot before its July release date, star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that production on Deadpool 3 has officially wrapped on his official social media accounts. He shared the information with a joke and then a heartwarming message to the people involved with the film. "The suit hides the blood," Reynolds wrote. "Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman … all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th… ⚔️🥺⚔️"

Deadpool 3 Is Suddenly Standing On Its Own

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

Deadpool 3 is a production that suddenly has the weight of the world on its shoulders after multiple underperformances at the box office in 2023 and delays due to the strikes, making it the only MCU film that will be released in 2024. The rumors about this film are as pervasive as they get, so who knows what the movie that makes it to the big screen on July 26, 2024, will be.

