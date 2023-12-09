Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, marvel, Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3: Morena Baccarin Thinks "Fans Are In For A Fun Surprise"

Morena Baccarin teases her return as Vanessa in Deadpool 3, and says that she thinks "fans are in for a fun surprise."

Article Summary Morena Baccarin confirms her role as Vanessa in Deadpool 3 with a hint of surprises.

Baccarin's quick wrap-up suggests Vanessa's limited presence in the new installment.

Deadpool 3 bolsters its cast with familiar faces and teases an uncharted MCU ride.

Set to premiere on July 24, 2024, Deadpool 3 stands as the MCU's sole 2024 release.

It seems that things for some members of the cast of Deadpool 3 weren't entirely as set in stone as we thought, but now it's fine. Even though it was announced in April that Morena Baccarin was set to reprise her role as Vanessa, there were reports that hinted that her casting wasn't set in stone. Vanessa has been a critical part of Wade's big screen adaptation, and the second movie was made worse when they decided to fridge her and then un-fridge her, so Wade had a reason to mope around during the second film. Not having her in the third movie would be a huge blow to the film, so the fact that there was even a chance that she wouldn't return is, frankly, ludicrous.

So it's good to hear that ComicBookMovie has re-confirmed that Baccarin is set to return for Deadpool 3, but she also revealed that she has finished shooting and teases what fans can expect. "It did work out! I finished my shooting days on it already. I think the film is now underway again after the strike, and I think it's going to be quite good! Yeah, I think fans are in for a fun surprise," Baccarin explained. When pushed if she thought it was time for her character to take on her superhero persona, Baccarin replied, "I think, yes! But I think she's also competing with a very large universe."

It is a bit worrying that Baccarin is already done shooting because it likely means Vanessa won't play a large role in Deadpool 3, and, as previously stated, she really is the heart of these films. We can hope that aspect of the story hasn't been lost in the transition from 20th Century Fox to Marvel Studios.

Deadpool 3 Is Suddenly Standing On Its Own

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

Deadpool 3 is a production that suddenly has the weight of the world on its shoulders after multiple underperformances at the box office in 2023 and delays due to the strikes, making it the only MCU film that will be released in 2024. The rumors about this film are as pervasive as they get, so who knows what the movie that makes it to the big screen on July 24, 2024, will be.

