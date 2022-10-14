Deadpool 3: Scott Adkins on If He's Interested in Franchise Return

To say that Ryan Reynolds has a chip on his shoulder about his part superhero failures would be an understatement. The Canadian actor, who stars in Marvel's Deadpool franchise, takes every opportunity to self-deprecate his previous performance as the Merc with the Mouth/Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and DC's 2011's Green Lantern as Hal Jordan. The biggest travesty in the Hugh Jackman-starred film was that it wasn't Reynolds as Weapon XI, but rather Scott Adkins with his mouth sewn shut. While promoting his latest action comedy Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday, Adkins spoke to Bleeding Cool about if he would answer the call about a potential appearance in Deadpool 3 despite not making an appearance since the character's reboot.

"[Ryan] killed me at the end of the second one," Adkins responded, recapping the post-credit scene of 2018's Deadpool 2 that retcons the events of the 2009 film. "Don't you remember? He takes the [time travel device from Cable], and he goes back in time, and he kills Weapon XI [at the end of Deadpool 2]. I will take this opportunity to say, Ryan, 'You should have given me the call to kill me. I think it was you in the makeup. It should been me in the makeup. I was the one giving Deadpool a bad name, mate. It was not you running around with the mouth shut and stupid things coming out of my face. I'm sorry, but I was just doing what the 20th Century Fox producers told me to do' Best of luck with Deadpool 3! I can't wait to watch it now."

During the Deadpool 2 end credits sequence, two of the major sequences retconned were the final confrontation between Wolverine (Jackman) and Weapon XI. Still, before they can fight, Reynolds comes up to Adkins' character and shoots him in the head, addressing Jackman's character. Jackman was retired from the role at the time since 2017's Logan, and an archived shot from the 2009 film was used. The other major sequence was Reynolds himself "excited" to read a draft of the 2011 Martin Campbell DC/Warner Bros film before also getting shot in the head by his alter ego and blood splattering over the script. Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday comes to theaters, digital, and on-demand on October 14th. Deadpool 3 comes to theaters on November 8th, 2024.