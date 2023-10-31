Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, fox, marvel, Marvel Studios, shawn levy, untitled deadpool sequel

Deadpool 3: Shawn Levy Confirms "Logan Is Canon, We Love Logan"

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has confirmed that "Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened." The film currently still has a May 3, 2024 release date.

Article Summary "Deadpool 3" intends to acknowledge the legacy of Fox's "Logan" as canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The decision to bring back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has sparked controversy due to "Logan"'s revered ending.

"Deadpool 3" promises R-rated insanity with Deadpool's irreverent approach to superhero movie tropes.

The film is still slated for a May 3, 2024 release, despite production setbacks caused by strikes.

Deadpool 3 is certainly going to be something, and that is probably being rather generous about the entire thing. It looks like it'll be the Deadpool version of Multiverse of Madness, and it really depends on whether or not you think that sounds like a good idea or not. This is also the first time a character that was originally developed for the screen by Fox is getting front billing in a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been small cameos here and there, but Deadpool making the jump was considered to be a big deal. Director Shawn Levy has spoken about how the legacy of the Fox films will be playing a role in the film itself, but he recently confirmed to the BroBible's Post Credit Podcast (via ComicBookMovie) that Logan, the last time we saw Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and a film that ended with the character losing his life, is canon.

"I have always said that I can't wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is give interviews alongside Ryan where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan," Levy explained. "Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened. I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it's crafted, and all the events that take place."

One of the reasons people are a little salty about Jackman being brought back on screen, even if the suit in the set photos is accurate, is how good the ending of Logan was. That film is up there with one of the best that the superhero genre has ever created, and to take that incredibly moving ending away by bringing Logan back for Deadpool 3 does not sit right with some people. Maybe Levy, Reynolds, and everyone involved will find a way to make that work while keeping the film's amazing ending for the character without trivializing it—but this is a Deadpool movie, and trivializing things that people take seriously that maybe shouldn't be taken so seriously, like superhero movies and whether or not something is canon, is exactly what you would expect.

Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Some R-Rated Insanity To The MCU

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles. The strikes have slowed the production down considerably, and it's unclear if the film will meet its current May 3, 2024.

