Deadpool Gets X-Force Variant Nendoroid From Good Smile

Deadpool is back, and he is ready for a costume change as he gets a new Uncanny X-Force Nendoroid Variant. The hilarious and chimichanga lover is ready for action with another new figure from Good Smile Company. The mercenary will come with a variety of interchangeable hands, eyes, and accessories that will show off his chaotic personality. From an eye-popping heart attachment to his comic book styled speech bubbles, Deadpool comes right off the comic book pages. The deco this time is a take of his Marvel Comic Uncanny X-Force days, and it will be a must-have figure for owners of the original Nendoroid design.

Deadpool is one of those characters that a costume change can really change the entire vibe of the character. The grey, blacks, and red colors make this version of Wade Wilson a more aggressive and deadly one. Fans of this Marvel Mercenary will not want to miss out on adding it to their growing Merc with a Mouth collection. The Marvel Comics Uncanny X-Force Deadpool is set to release in August 2021. Pre-orders and a price and unknown at the moment, but fans will be able to find him here once he is finally live. Do not forget to check out the upcoming Deluxe Deadpool Nendoroid figure also coming soon from Good Smile Company.

"A Nendoroid of Deadpool in his X-Force costume! From "Deadpool" comes a Nendoroid of Deadpool in his gray X-Force costume! His left and right eye parts can be swapped out individually allowing you to create all kinds of different expressions. He even comes with parts to display him with hearts popping out of his eyes! A selection of comic speech-bubbles which allow you to pose him saying some of his classic lines and interchangeable parts which allow you to display him showing off his sexy heart-shaped underwear are included. The Nendoroid is also able to stand without the need of a Nendoroid stand – as long as you balance him carefully! Plus, as a fully articulated Nendoroid, you can enjoy all sorts of fun Deadpool-style action scenes when posing! Be sure to add him to your collection!"