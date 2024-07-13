Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: Get Pumped In A New TV Spot

Time to get pumped for Deadpool & Wolverine in a new TV spot. The film will be released on July 26, 2024.

The Deadpool & Wolverine release date is creeping ever closer. There have been some screenings of the first forty minutes of the movie so far, so if you're looking to remain spoiler-free, now is the time to start filtering hashtags and blocking keywords. If you know a spoiler, let's try not being a dick about it and posting it for all to see. Marvel is revealing stuff in its own marketing as well, and usually, it is in the TV spots that are being released. Yesterday, we got another new one that, fortunately, doesn't seem like it has much in it that we haven't already learned. However, this movie is largely a comedy, and you don't want to see all of the jokes without context before you see the movie. We'll have to see how these next two weeks go in terms of leaks and spoilers.

Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date—Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to—Fuck. Synopses are so fucking stupid.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

