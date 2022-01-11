Death on the Nile: Character Posters, a Special Look, and BTS Images

The last of the 20th Century Fox movies are making their way to the finish line in 2022. Last night, we finally got a trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, and today we got some new character posters, a special look, and two behind-the-scenes pictures for Death on the Nile. There has been a lot of scandal around this one for a movie that hasn't even come out yet because of the various cast members. The whole thing with Armie Hammer went down between this movie wrapping production and now. Letitia Wright stuck her foot in her mouth when it came to vaccines. The marketing is trying to make sure Hammer is shown in the trailers as little as possible; he isn't given a character poster. They seem to be cutting away from him as often as possible, but they can't really do that in the final movie. So we'll have to see if this one actually sees the light of day considering spiking COVID-19 cases or if Disney and 20th Century Studios decide to delay again.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Event | Death on the Nile | 20th Century Studios (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRU9PXdnbxs&ab_channel=20thCenturyStudios)

Summary: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, stars Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand. It is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022.