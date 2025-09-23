Posted in: Anime, Kojima Productions, Movies | Tagged: death stranding, Death Stranding: Mosquito, hideo kojima

Death Stranding Is Getting An Animated Film Called Mosquito

The Death Stranding universe will expand with a new animated film, titled Death Stranding: Mosquito, which is set to be released soon

The Mosquito film is directed by Hiroshi Miyamoto and written by Aaron Guzikowski for ABC Animation.

Kojima Productions continues to grow the universe alongside a live-action film with A24 in development.

Death Stranding is known for its unique storytelling, eerie vibe, and acclaimed game releases.

Death Stranding is getting an animated film in partnership with Kojima Productions, Line Mileage, and ABC Animation. Titled Death Stranding: Mosquito, the film is directed by ABC Animation's Hiroshi Miyamoto, written by Aaron Guzikowski (Raised by Wolves, Prisoners), and will be an all-new story. This joins the feature film, which is in development in association with Kojima and A24, announced late last year. The video game universe, created by Hideo Kojima, consists of two games, the latest of which was released earlier this year in June.

Death Stranding Expands Into New Territory

"Hideo Kojima is a world-renowned game creator and auteur known for pushing the boundaries of the video game medium. Widely considered the father of the stealth genre, he is also credited with innovating both storytelling and cinematic presentation in video games at large. On December 16th, 2015, Hideo Kojima established his own studio called Kojima Productions, under the banner of "From Sapiens to Ludens." In 2019, the studio released its first title, Death Stranding, for PlayStation 4 and PC. The game was later expanded with Death Stranding Director's Cut (2021), which was released for the PlayStation 5, PC, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna. Since its release, Death Stranding has received numerous game awards and achieved worldwide acclaim. Its sequel, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, was released on PlayStation 5 exclusively on June 26th, 2025."

I have never played the Death Stranding games, but I very vividly remember seeing the trailers and watching others play them and feeling very uncomfortable and unnerved. My brother thinks these games are as good as games get, and I also know that fans want more stories set in the universe, so this seems like it will be a win. Kojima reminds me a bunch of Junji Ito, in that their brains can think of concepts and art that are singular to them, so this should be an interesting watch.

