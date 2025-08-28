Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Deathstalker, SHOUT! Studios

Deathstalker Reboot Gets A Brand New, Very Fun Trailer

Check out the fun trailer for the remake of Deathstalker, and go see it in theaters when it opens on October 10. It looks like a ton of fun.

Deathstalker is getting a reboot from Shout! Studios on October 10, and they released an amazing trailer for it today. The film is directed by Steven Kostanski (PG: Psycho Goreman) and stars Daniel Bernhardt as the titular character, with Patton Oswalt, Christina Orjalo, Paul Lazenby, and Nina Bergman also starring. This is a revamp of Roger Corman's cult classic, and also features a main theme song composed by iconic musician Slash and Bear McCreary.

Deathstalker Is Going To Be So Much Fun

Evil has many names…adventure only one! This fall, return to the Kingdom of Abraxeon with Steven Kostanski's (The Void, PG: Psycho Goreman) reimagining of Roger Corman's cult sword and sorcery film series, Deathstalker. Starring Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick, The Matrix Reloaded) as the titular Deathstalker with Patton Oswalt (Young Adult, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) providing the voice of the benevolent wizard Doodad, this action fantasy adventure feature opens exclusively in theaters October 10, 2025 from Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment Company, in the US and Raven Banner Releasing in Canada. In Deathstalker, the Kingdom of Abraxeon is under siege by the Dreadites, heralds of the long-dead sorcerer Nekromemnon. When Deathstalker recovers a cursed amulet from a corpse-strewn battlefield, he's marked by dark magick and hunted by monstrous assassins. To survive, he must break the curse and face the rising evil. Death is just the beginning… of great adventure!

I don't have much to add here besides that this looks like a ton of stupid fun. I really enjoyed Psycho Goreman and have a ton of faith in Kostanski to deliver a gross and entertaining film. I just hope that Shout! Studios gets this into enough theaters for people to see it. Digital is one thing, but this looks like a whole lot of fun to watch in an audience, and it would be a shame if many areas of the country miss out on that experience.

