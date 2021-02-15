PG: Psycho Gorman Hits Blu-ray, DVD On March 16th

PG: Psycho Goreman, the sleeper hit sci-fi film from Canada, is heading to Blu-ray. The film, a weird and wonderful mix of everything you grew up watching in the '80s and '90s, is written and directed by Steven Kostanski, and stars Nita-Josee Hanna (Books of Blood, 4teen), Owen Myre ("NOS4A2," Alternate Ground), Adam Brooks (The Return, Father's Day), Alexis Hancey (Silver Tongue ), and Matthew Ninaber (Transference). This is one of those films that in five years everyone will have heard of and you can be the guy that says "I saw that before anyone knew what it was". If you want to be that guy. Check out the trailer, disc features, and the cover down below.

PG: Psycho Goreman Synopsis

"In PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN, siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn't long before PG's reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues' gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy."

Here is the list of special features that will be included on the disc:

Director Commentary

· One-on-One: An Interview with the Director

· Interviews with the Cast

· Interview with Adam Brooks

· Kortex: A Konversation

· The Music of PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN

· Fight Choreography

· Fight Pre-Viz

· Filming the Paladin Fight

· PG vs Pandora

· Miniature Magic

· Inside the Creature Shop

· Concept Art Gallery

· PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN Trading Cards Gallery

· Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery