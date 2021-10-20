Director Matt Peters on Injustice: 'A Valentine Sent To Superman'

Yesterday marked the release of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's, Matt Peters directed, Injustice on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Based on Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios' popular video game, DC graphic novel, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by, the animated film stars Justin Hartley (This is Us, Smallville) and Anson Mount (Star Trek Discovery, Hell on Wheels) as Superman and Batman, respectively. In addition to being a huge Superman fan, Peters has a long, rich history in the DC animated world for quite some years now, directing smash titles such as Justice League: Dark Apokolips War, Lego Batman: Family Matters, and Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis. Today Peters sits down with Bleeding Cool to explain how Injustice is really Superman's story, the relationships at the core of the story, and how to remain faithful to the essence of Superman, even when he is killing the Joker.

This movie deals with a lot of heavy themes. The world's heroes are at odds because Superman does, ultimately, what Batman cannot. Which is kill the Joker. With your rich history with DC, what are your thoughts on Superman pushing Batman out of the way and taking care of that problem?

Matt Peters: When I was brought on to this project, it was pitched to me by Rick (Morales) because he knew that I was a Superman fan. When he told me that we'd be having Superman confront the Joker this way, it was kind of what intrigued me. If anything, I had to make sure that I was involved as a Superman fan to make sure that it wasn't done incorrectly, you know? I love Superman. I hate thinking about the idea that he would ever take a life. But, if it was going to happen, it would have to happen properly. It would have to be something that was motivated accurately. It was something that would really resonate with the fans and people who know this character. So that was my intent to make sure that it was done right.

The ending is really a Valentine to Superman fans, and I feel like you nailed it.

MP: Well, Rick is also a fan of Superman as well, and I think that was the thing as he knew that I was one, so it was kind of a situation that both of us wanted to make sure that this character was handled well. It's great to think of this movie as oddly being a Valentine sent to Superman, but it really is. It really should show that the character is still the character that we love, even though he's doing things that we obviously do not agree with.

Between you and me as fans, not so much as the director of Injustice, do you think that Batman can take Superman?

MP: As a Superman fan, I have to always say the short answer is no, he cannot. It's impossible. He's Superman. Are you kidding? But in all honesty, if Superman and Batman were to fight, then I actually think it would have to be in a circumstance similar to this movie, which means that they're both heroes; they would have to be something that would cause Superman to fall from grace. And if that ever happened, then obviously Superman kind of ceases being the Superman that we know and love.

This story's core is the relationships between the heroes and how these events change those relationships. Can you talk about the relationship between Wonder Woman and Superman in this movie?

MP: It's always great to be able to see Superman and Wonder Woman play off one another. But it was really interesting to see that since this movie takes such a different path to how each character would react to one another. I think that Wonder Woman has such an affection for Superman that she naturally is going to be drawn to him because she wants to care for him when he's in pain. She also wants to be that voice of understanding for the emotional pain that he goes through. The core of what we were trying to aim for is that as these characters become closer and closer together, (they) lose sight of the bigger picture. What is justice, and how should it be executed in a world with heroes? The characters end up getting a little taken off their natural path or how they are set to behave as heroes. It's really fantastic to actually see these heroes take an altered direction, given the circumstances.

The only person who is unwavering in this story is Batman. He's the only one that doesn't change his focus or his opinion.

MP: Batman does have kind of the moral integrity of the film, but there's still a matter of Batman's personal failings as well. The way that he deals with Damian, for instance, is something that is kind of upsetting. It takes a little bit of the higher ground out from Batman underneath him. He may be on the right side in terms of where Superman is headed, but the execution of how he does it, how he speaks and deals with the people around him is not necessarily the best.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Injustice is available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital today.