Disney Drops the First Trailer and Poster for Sneakerella

Well, this is something this writer completely missed was on the way. There have already been a ton of announcements and previews during the Disney+ Day event, and those of us writing at Bleeding Cool are doing our best to keep on top of them. Still, considering how many things are in varying stages of development, it isn't that surprising that some things have managed to sneak by without anyone noticing. Sneakerella is absolutely one of the movies that were more or less unknown to most until this very moment. As previously stated in the Disenchanted post, modern-day Disney has become very meta in recent years. That is what happens when you become a genre; you get to start to subvert it in various different ways. Sneakerlla seems to be doing that. Now we're looking at a version of Cinderella with sneakers which is all right. I mean, there have been worse ideas, that's for sure.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneakerella | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imaaYfy4oM0&list=PLiBvkB1-7pKOTNB8Z0cKou2wEKX55EI_j&index=1&ab_channel=Disney)

On top of the trailer announcement, we also got a poster for Sneakerella as well.

The movie is set to drop on Disney+ on February 18th, which isn't that far away. A quick look around social media on both Twitter and the youtube comment seems pretty chill about this. The sneaker fandom and collector's scene have really burst onto the mainstream media in recent years. People have been buying and collecting sneakers for forever, but now it's becoming a much more common thing to talk about. This could be really cute, but we'll have to see. Disney will probably give us a little more information once we get closer to the release date. Keep an eye on Bleeding Cool to see all of the updates for Disney+ Day.

