Disney & Sony Reach Deal For Spider-Man, More On Streaming Services

Not too long after Sony reached an agreement with Sony on first dibs on streaming rights for franchises like Spider-Man, Jumanji, and more, Disney has now reached an agreement for some of those franchises to stream on Disney platforms. This means that after the "post-pay-1" window right after theaters and digital release, these franchises and more will be available to Disney to stream on services like Hulu and yes, Disney+ eventually. The deal is for theatrical releases from 2022-2026 and catalog titles. This will bring a "significant" number of catalog titles to Hulu starting in June. All we care about though is seeing the Spidey films on Disney+, which can actually happen now. Deadline Hollywood had the news.

Disney Keeps Making Deals Based On Spidey Alone. At Least It Feels Like It.

"This landmark multi-year, platform-agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony's rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels," said Chuck Saftler, head of Business Operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks, and Acquisitions in DMED's Networks division, who played a key role in the negotiations. "This is a win for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the very best content from two of Hollywood's most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing platforms and experiences."

Man, it sure seems like quite a few moves Disney makes these days are all around the Spider-Man franchise huh? Can you imagine if they somehow get all the old Marvel stuff onto Disney+ eventually? That would be a welcome sight. It could realistically happen now too. Now make a deal with whoever to get Incredible Hulk on there as well so we can have the ultimate MCU marathon over the course of a few days.