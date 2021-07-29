Disney Responds to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Suit

Earlier today, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson had filed a suit again Disney for breach of contract when it came to the hybrid release of Black Widow. At the time of publication, there didn't appear to be a statement from Disney in rebuttal, but that has changed in the last couple of hours. The Hollywood Reporter has a statement that has said that the suit is "distressing" and "sad" and seems to indicate that Johansson will be compensated for the Disney+ Premier Access numbers that the movie has brought in.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson responded, "There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

There was never a reality where this wasn't going to end poorly, but this response to Johansson's suit about the Black Widow release seems to indicate that Disney isn't holding back. They are essentially using that statement to make Johansson look bad for bringing up this alleged contract breach at all. We'll have to see how this all plays out, but there is a decent chance that it will be settled out of court with all the NDA's that Marvel loves so much.

Summary: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It was released on July 9, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

