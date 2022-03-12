Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: A Reckoning For Strange

When it comes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the pandemic played a significant part in their stories. They were supposed to be released in the opposite order, which, in our opinion, would have greatly changed the motivation of Doctor Strange and even turned him into something of an asshole. That idea of grappling with ego is something that we have seen Strange go through before, and it appears that he is still on that journey in this movie as well. In a new interview with Empire, they talk about the new character of America Chavez and her powers of being able to freely move between universes. America is significantly younger than Strange, and the idea of a kid knowing way more than him apparently doesn't sit well with him.

"Strange is still learning about the Multiverse," director Sam Raimi teases. "And here's a character that can actually travel through it. He's such a know-it-all all the time, and to have to learn from a kid probably smarts."

The idea of who the bad guy will ultimately be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also remains to be seen. Right now, the movie seems to be teasing that Wanda is going to go dark side, but that feels like a misdirection. In What If…? last year, we saw what happens when Strange thinks he can control everything, and there is a hint of that aspect of his life coming back and biting him in the ass.

"There's a lot of reckoning," says Cumberbatch. "And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become."

That sounds like Strange is on the cusp of going either way and should he fall to the wayside, he would be a serious antagonist for the Marvel universe to fight. Cumberbatch continues that Strange is going to go through "extraordinary tests" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which hints at something big.

"There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters," Cumberbatch continues. "There are some very unexpected conclusions."

In What If…?, the way that Strange fell by the wayside was trying to bring back Christine after that episode shoved her in the refrigerator. We can really hope that this "test" that Strange has to go through in this movie doesn't include throwing this underutilized female character in the refrigerator for some more man pain.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.