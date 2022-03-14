Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Is Wanda The Strongest?

The answer to the question of, "who is the strongest" is really simple and was given to audiences of Salt Lake Comic Con back in like 2014 or so; whoever is writing the story. That hasn't stopped nerds from trying to find the perfect quantifiable reason for why X is more powerful than Y because we're all nerds and that is what a bunch of god damn nerds do. It seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also falling into this trap and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to raise some of those questions. Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige has said that the Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel are up there when it comes to the most powerful beings and at the end of WandaVision we saw a Wanda that got all of the powers fans have been waiting for her to have since day one. In a new interview with Empire, producer Richie Palmer teases the "who is more powerful" conversation that might happen with Strange and Wanda in this new movie.

"I don't know who's more powerful than Wanda," says Multiverse Of Madness producer Richie Palmer. "Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie."

Palmer goes out on to talk about the title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and what is considered "madness" isn't going to be the same for all of the characters in this movie.

"Madness has many different definitions," says Palmer. "It's maddening for Doctor Strange to have to watch the love of his life marry someone else. And it's maddening for Wanda to have been told, 'There's a book, and there's a chapter about you in that book you should read, and secrets you don't know about yourself.'"

As for actress Elizabeth Olsen, she said she was just excited that she finally got the chance to work with Benedict Cumberbatch and talked about the conversations they would have about each of their character's points of view.

"I really was excited to do dialogue with him," she says. "I really enjoyed our constant conversation, of analysis and trying to understand where both characters are coming from."

Again, all of this marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems to be pushing the narrative that Wanda is going to end up being the villain and I personally hope that is a red herring. There has always been this weird undercurrent of "a woman cannot handle her powers so she goes crazy" thing with Wanda and even more so when it's connected to the loss of her family. We can hope that this movie doesn't once again force Wanda Maximoff to be another Dark Phoenix situation where some man needs to put her down like Old Yeller "for her own good."

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.