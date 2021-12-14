Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw's God Country To Be Netflix/Legendary Movie

God Country is the comic book that made Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, at Image Comics. It has also partially returned as part of their recent Crossover series for Image Comics. And now it is to be a Netflix movie, with Legendary Studios, with Sweet Tooth TV director Jim Mickle as the director of the film.

Borys Kit reports the exclusive for THR (which really is an exclusive, unlike that his previous article). The announcement also reveals some of Donny Cates earlier publishing deals that he has now stepped away from, as AfterShock Media are listed as representing the property, despite Image Comics publishing it – AfterShock published previous titles from Donny. Jim Mickle will be co-writing the screenplay with Cates. THR reports that Mary Parent and Ali Mendes from Legendary, and Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer from AfterShock are producing as well as Jim Mickle and his partner under the Nightshade banner, Linda Moran.

In the comic book God Country, readers meet Emmett Quinlan, an old widower rattled by dementia. Emmett isn't just a problem for his children―his violent outbursts are more than the local cops can handle. When a tornado levels his home―as well as the surrounding West Texas town―a restored Quinlan rises from the wreckage. An enchanted sword at the eye of the storm gives him more than a sound mind and body, however. He's now the only man who can face these otherworldly creatures the sword has drawn down to the Lone Star State…

eBay sales have been brisk with the announcement, with God Country #1 unslabbed first printing with a standard cover selling from $65 to $90 in the last few minutes, even fourth printings going for $25, and there are no first prints under $50 available right now, with people asking from $150 to $300. They might just get it as well… if you have a copy in a longbox anywhere, indeed any copies of any of the six-issue series, it might be worth dragging out right about now as people go a little peculiar..