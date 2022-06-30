Dune: Part Two Delayed a Month, New Godzilla Film Dated for 2024

Warner Bros. and Legendary are coming out with some new release dates as we head into the second half of 2022. When the pandemic happened and Warner Bros. announced all of their 2021 releases were going to be hybrid releases, for a moment, it looked like Legendary was going to file a lawsuit against the studio about it. It worked all right for the two major movies that got released, they both got greenlit for sequels, and Dune won a bunch of awards, but at the time, it was a massive thing. Dune: Part Two is going to shoot this year, but it sounds like Warner Bros., and Legendary will give director Denis Villeneuve a little extra time on the post-production as, according to Variety, the release date has moved from October 20, 2023, to November 17, 2023. Now it's opening the same day as the Hunger Games prequel and Trolls 3, which is interesting. We got word not that long ago that a sequel to Godzilla. vs. Kong was likely going to shoot later this year, and that unnamed sequel just snagged a March 15, 2024 release date.

At the moment, Dune: Part Two is the last movie that is on the docket for this franchise, but after the Oscar wins and if this one does well, Legendary will probably greenlight more movies. Dune: The Sisterhood TV series is also still in the works as of March 2022. As for the next Godzilla movie, the fact that it's getting a sequel at all is a testament to the success of the hybrid model that Warner Bros. did in 2021. Godzilla vs. Kong nearly got sold to streaming but instead brought in a respectful amount of money at the box office, $470 million worldwide, considering it was still right at the worst of the pandemic.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two casting include Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) and Austin Butler (Elvis). It will be released on November 17, 2023.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It was released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max. It was released on digital platforms on May 21, 2021, and on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray on June 15, 2021. Godzilla vs. Kong was re-added to HBO Max on August 17, 2021. The unnamed sequel will be released on March 15, 2024.