Dune Leads The Box Office From The Weekend, Halloween Dies

Dune did, in fact, lead the weekend's box office, and now the actuals are out, and it did even better than thought. After a stronger than anticipated Sunday gross, the film pulled in $41 million, a bit higher than thought yesterday. Add in the international gross, and so far, the Denis Villeneuve pic has taken in $220 million. At least domestically, one wonders what might have happened had the film not been also released on HBO Max, but many also chose to take in the movie at home, building even more awareness. Expect a sequel announcement to come fast, as Dune looks to ride another week of success before Eternals opens the first weekend of November.

Last week's champ Halloween Kills dropped 71%, netting $14.5 million, putting its total at $73.1 million. Horror drop-offs are expected, as fans flock to theaters opening weekend, but Peacock also may have contributed to the massive drop this time. This is still a success, as it only cost $20 million to make, but it will underperform compared to the 2018 film overall. In third place was No Time To Die, which saw Dune eat into a good chunk of its business, though still taking in $11.9 million. That brings its domestic total to $120 million, though worldwide, it is not at $525 million, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. Venom: Let There Be Carnage continues to rake it in at $9.4 million, good enough for fourth place and rounding out the top five was Ron's Gone Wrong, with a paltry $7.3 million.

The weekend box office top five for October 22nd:

Dune- $41 million Halloween Kills- $14.5 million No Time To Die- $11.9 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage- $9.4 million Ron's Gone Wrong- $7.3 million

This was the first week in October that the total box office didn't quite make it over $100 million, a bit of a surprise. This month has given theaters a considerable shot in the arm, though. The new thriller Antlers will try to take away from Dune and Halloween Kills for Halloween weekend, as the top five tries to make whatever money they can before Eternals opens next week and takes all the money.