Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Releases New Photos

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves held its SDCC panel today, and released its first poster and trailer. Right after, a couple of new photos from the film were also released. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant, the film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. This is a big-time reboot of the fantasy series as a film, and the crowd was treated to a bit more info about the film during the panel. Below is the trailer, as well as the two new images.

Dungeons & Dragons Owns SDCC Thursday

"Dungeons & Dragons is a leading fantasy entertainment franchise, fueled by the imagination of storytellers around the world. More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played D&D since it was first published 46 years ago, including via video games and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube."

On stage, star Chris Pine said he thinks that the game should be played in class in High Schools: "If there's a game that should be played in every high school, it's D&D. You can get the bully and the jock in a room, and I guarantee you in 20 minutes, they won't remember what kind of class they came from or who their best friends are or who the dork is. They just want to play and have a laugh," said Pine.

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases in theaters in March 2023.