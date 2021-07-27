Easy A Star Suggests A Sequel Could Be in the Works

At this point, there are really unforeseen levels of nostalgia content in the industry. We've seen film franchises return from the dead like Halloween or Scream, and conversely, we've seen the epic box-office return of the sci-fi classic Star Wars universe – but even one-time comedies are now in play.

The 2010 film Easy A was certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and earned an impressive $75 million in the box office on a budget of $8 million. Starring Emma Stone, the teen comedy film added comedic pop culture takes on tracks like the song "Pocketful of Sunshine" and explored themes of sexuality, making it a beloved film that you would assume was a standalone satisfactory moment for cinema. However, according to Aly Michalka, one of the film's stars, there's interest in returning to the world of Easy A (based on Nathaniel Hawthorne's 1850 novel, The Scarlet Letter) with a different kind of twist that makes it a reboot/sequel of sorts.

Regarding what seemed like a longshot sequel briefly mentioned a few years prior in 2019, the actor tells E! News, "That actually is semi-real. It would be kind of like a new retelling, but you'd see some of the characters from the original come back into the story." Though we wouldn't likely get to catch up with Stone's character, or Penn Badgley's "Woodchuck" Todd, there is a chance to return to the school over a decade later with some of the same staff that included Lisa Kudrow, Thomas Haden Church, Cam Gigandet, Stanley Tucci, and Patricia Clarkson; there's plenty of talent to pull from. Sure, even the youngest addition of the cast and sibling to the lead character, Chip Penderghast (played by Bryce Clyde Jenkins), could be a potential character cameo, who really knows!

Easy A might not be the first film you'd pick from 2010 to earn a sequel, but it certainly proved to be successful