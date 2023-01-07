Eli Roth Is Finally Going To Make Thanksgiving Into Full-Length Film It is finally happening! Eli Roth is making Thanksgiving into a full-length feature film, with filming set to start in March!

Eli Roth has stepped away from directing reshoots on the Borderlands film. That is not the important news, though. The important news is that he is FINALLY going to make Thanksgiving. First done as a fake trailer for Grindhouse, Roth has been teasing us for over a decade that he would love to turn the short into a full-length film. Now, it seems he is finally going to do it. Shooting is set to begin in March from a script by Jeff Rendell. Spyglass will make it. Roger Birnbaum and Roth are producing. Deadline Hollywood had the news.

Eli Roth Finally Giving Us What We Have Always Wanted

Sometimes in this job, we have to write about things that we have no interest in. That is not the case here. I personally have written a few times about how Eli Roth needed to make this damn movie, and I cannot believe that day is here. Here is some quotes from an article I wrote in 2018 about the possible film:

"Eleven years later, we horror fans still wait for this film to actually be made. Roth, of course, has been asked constantly over the years about Thanksgiving, going as far as saying last in 2016 that they have been taking a wack at it during a Reddit AMA":

Have a draft not totally happy with. I want to put some more work into it so the film lives up to the trailer. We have the story and mythology cracked so now it's about getting the kills right.

"Grindhouse did bomb pretty hard at the box office, killing plans for the trailers to all get spin-off films and such, but box office is not as much a worry anymore. Sure, seeing this with a theater full of horror fans would be the way to see it, but it doesn't have to be that way. Now that we have streaming avenues like Netflix and Shudder, a major studio is not the only one who would have to step up and get Thanksgiving done. Keep the budget low, keep the spirit alive, and it would be a complete home run. I mean, this synopsis he told to Rolling Stone in 2007 says it all":

My friend Jeff… we had the whole movie worked out," Roth told the magazine. "A kid who's in love with a turkey and then his father killed it and then he killed his family and went away to a mental institution and came back and took revenge on the town.

What a great day! Thank you, Eli Roth. More on this as we learn it FOR SURE.