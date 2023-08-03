Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: charlie's angels, elizabeth banks, film, sony pictures

Elizabeth Banks Talks Charlie's Angels and How it Was Perceived

Elizabeth Banks, director of the Charlie's Angels reboot, is sharing her takeaway from the film along with her thoughts on its reception.

Charlie's Angels is and always will be iconic, obviously. For example, as of now, we've already seen two series (one of which was quickly canceled and the original hit series) along with three films to date. While the first two films came from director McG, the newest iteration came from Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks, offering the world a brand new introduction to a classic tale about a trio of badass women. Though, the more modern film didn't exactly offer Banks an easy ride during her experience as its filmmaker.

Elizabeth Banks Reflects on Her Interpretation of Charlie's Angels

In a new interview, Charlie's Angels star and director opened up about what she took away from the film, admitting, "For me, regardless of what the actual product was, so much of the story that the media wanted to tell about Charlie's Angels was that it was some feminist manifesto. People kept saying, 'You're the first female director of Charlie's Angels!' And I was like, 'They've only done a TV show and McG's movies… what are you talking about? There's not this long legacy.' I just loved the franchise."

Banks then goes on to get candid about the challenges she faced as a result of signing on to the film, adding, "There was not this gendered agenda from me. That was very much laid on top of the work, and it was a little bit of a bummer. It felt like it pigeonholed me and the audience for the movie. To lose control of the narrative like that was a real bummer. You realize how the media can frame something regardless of how you've framed it. I happen to be a woman who directed a Charlie's Angels movie that happened to star three incredible women. You can't control the media saying, 'You're a lady director, and that's special!' — which it is, but it's not the only thing."

Now that we've had time to reflect on the film, did you enjoy the modern interpretation of Charlie's Angels from Banks?

