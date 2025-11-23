Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: ella mccay

Ella McCay: First Look Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

20th Century Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Ella McCay, the upcoming film from writer and director James L. Brooks.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios debuts a behind-the-scenes featurette for James L. Brooks' new film Ella McCay.

Ella McCay explores the challenges faced by a woman juggling family and political life as governor.

The featurette highlights Brooks’ signature sharp dialogue and cast insights into their characters.

Set for a December release, Ella McCay faces tough competition in a crowded month of movie premieres.

Here is a movie that is flying way under the radar. Ella McCay is the new film from writer and director James L. Brooks, which delves into the complicated family dynamics that become even more complex when our titular character becomes the governor. We haven't seen a movie directed by Brooks since 2010, and he has been largely sticking to writing and producing for adult animation for the last decade, so his return is a pretty big deal. 20th Century is likely throwing all of its marketing weight behind Avatar: Fire and Ash, which also comes out in December, but we got a "first look" behind-the-scenes featurette talking about the various character dynamics and what drew everyone to their respective roles. The featurette also continues to spotlight the sharp dialogue from Brooks' script, as well as how effective delivery makes it even better. Whether or not Ella McCay can find a spot in a very busy December remains to be seen, but movies have surprised us in the past.

Ella McCay: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Academy Award winning writer/director James L. Brooks comes Ella McCay. Arriving only in theaters December 12.

An idealistic young woman juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them. Ella McCay features an all-star cast including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks with Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson. The film is produced by James L. Brooks, p.g.a., Richard Sakai, p.g.a., Julie Ansell, p.g.a., Jennifer Brooks.

