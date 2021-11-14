Eternals Holds Off A Surprising Clifford To Win Weekend Box Office

Eternals had a typical second-week drop and made enough to hold onto the box office crown for a second straight week. The latest MCU film dropped 62% and scored $27 million, bringing its domestic total to $118.7 million. Not bad, but far from the heights we have seen for even the mild grossing Marvel Studios films. Globally, the film is at $281 million and has a very long road to go to profitability.

Eternals Wins, But Clifford Impresses

The big story is Clifford The Big Red Dog. After being blasted on social media since the day the trailer debuted, the film outperformed expectations with $16.4 million over the three-day weekend and now has $22.5 million since opening on Wednesday. That is even as the film debuted the same day on Paramount+. Quite a few family films are seeing a bunch of success with these hybrid releases, and the Big Red Dog is the latest example. Nobody thought it would come close to Eternals, but the film scored well with audiences, and it now has another week to go to earn money before Encanto take all the family box office dollars.

Third place behind Eternals and Clifford went to Dune, and fourth place went to No Time To Die, which is now over $150 million domestically. Finally, Venom: Let There Be Carnage came in fifth and crossed the $200 million mark, only the second film to move across that line in 2021. The other was Shang-Chi, which debuted this weekend on Disney+.

The Top Five at the Weekend Box Office for November 12th:

Eternals: $27 million Clifford The Big Red Dog: $16.4 million Dune: $5.6 Million No Time To Die: $$4.6 Million Venom: Let There Be Carnage- $$3.7 million

Next week is the opening for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and with it, a ton of intrigue. Will the fans show up en masse? Will Eternals hold them off again? My money is on Ghostbusters taking them down, but by how much is anyone's guess at this point.