Shudder Adds In May: Psycho Goreman, Skull: The Mask, More

Shudder will add a bunch of new original films and more this May, as the best bargain in streaming continues to bolster its already robust line-up. One of the films coming to the service is Psycho Goreman, destined for cult status and a mega-fun watch. Skull: The Mask is the original that interests me the most this month, and new episodes of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will debut every Friday. You can see the full list of what is coming to Shudder in May, along with the descriptions of the originals down below.

Shudder Adds For May 2021

Fried Barry – Premieres May 7

Fried Barry follows the story of a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex, and violence as Barry's alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind. The feature directorial debut from award-winning music video director Ryan Kruger and starring newcomer Gary Green, the genre-pushing, acid-washed, sci-fi horror has been praised by critics and embraced by fans around the world.

The Reckoning – Premieres May 13

After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk, Ocean's 8) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England's most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee, Dog Soldiers). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind. Directed by the modern master of horror Neil Marshall (The Descent, Dog Soldiers, Game of Thrones), The Reckoning was written by Marshall, star Charlotte Kirk, and Edward Evers-Swindell.

PG: Psycho Goreman – Premieres May 20

In PG: Psycho Goreman, young siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn't long before PG's reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos, and a rogues' gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Skull: The Mask – Premieres May 27

In this splatter-filled supernatural slasher, a Pre-Columbian artifact contains the spirit of Anhangá, the executioner of the god Tahawantinsupay. Whoever wears the masked is possessed by Anhangá and compelled to commit sacrifices to resurrect his god. It's up to a museum assistant and a policewoman to stop the slaughter before the ritual is completed. A throwback treat for fans of '80s slashers and gory practical effects. Written and directed by Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman, who previously co-directed 2016's Uptake Fear, Skull: The Mask stars Brazilian wrestling champion Rurik Jr., Wilton Andrade, Natallia Rodrigues, Ivo Müller, Ricardo Gelli Guta Ruiz, Gilda Nomacce, and Trista n Aronovich.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs – New Episodes Every Friday **A Shudder Original Series

The hit original series with Joe Bob Briggs premiered on April 16 and continues with new episodes every Friday. Briggs, the world's foremost drive-in movie critic, presenting eclectic horror movie double features, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. The show's hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the US during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching No. 1. Guest stars to date include Anna Biller, Kelli Maroney, Chris Jericho, Lloyd Kaufman, Barbara Crampton, John McNaughton, Reggie Bannister, Ashley Laurence, Doug Bradley, Michael Berryman, Felissa Rose, and Tom Savini.

And here is the list of category titles coming to Shudder this May:

May 1

The Wicker Man (1973; US)

House on Haunted Hill (1959; US)

House on Haunted Hill (1999; US)

13 Ghosts (1960; US, CA)

Curse of the Demon (1958; US, CA)

May 4

Frankenhooker (US)

Directed by Frank Henenlotter, a medical student sets out to recreate his decapitated fiancée by building her a new body made of Manhattan street prostitutes.



May 10

Sator (US, CA)



Climate of the Hunter (US, ANZ)

The Funeral Home (US, CA, UKI, ANZ)

May 13

Trickster –Full Season Binge Release (US)

Based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Eden Robinson, Trickster tells the story of the Indigenous Gothic, spirits, ancient magic, and deadly rites of passage in a coming-of-age story unlike any you've ever seen.

May 17

American Mary (US)

Time Lapse (US)

Found (US, CA) .

May 18

Def by Temptation (US, CA, UKI, ANZ)



Black Roses (US, UKI, ANZ)

May 24

Werewolf (US, CA)

WW2: a group of children liberated from a concentration camp find themselves aimless and hungry, stranded in an abandoned mansion in the forest, surrounded by vicious attack dogs.

The Machine (US, CA)



The Windmill (US, CA)