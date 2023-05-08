Evil Dead Rise Hits Digital Tomorrow, 4K Blu-ray on June 27th Evil Dead Rise will already be available to purchase and rent digitally tomorrow, with a disc release to follow on June 27th.

Evil Dead Rise has taken in $50 million at the box office in three weeks, not bad for a film that was initially destined to be an HBO Max exclusive. In a bit of a surprise, the film will be available to purchase on digital services tomorrow, May 9th. No date for HBO Max has been given, but my guess would be they hold it for the day that service becomes just Max later this month. Also announced was the date for the 4K Blu-ray release, which will be June 27th. The features for that release have not been revealed quite yet. You can see the cover for that release below.

Evil Dead Rise Was More Successful Than Most Thought

"Experience a riveting, gore-filled thriller when "Evil Dead Rise" arrives for purchase Digitally at home on May 9th. The film is directed by Lee Cronin and starring Lily Sullivan ("I Met a Girl," TV's "Barkskins") and Alyssa Sutherland (TV's "New Gold Mountain," TV's "Vikings). The film will also be available to purchase on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning on June 27th.

In "Evil Dead Rise," the action moves out of the woods and into the city, and tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. The film is directed by Lee Cronin, produced by Rob Tapert, and executive produced by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam, and Victoria Palmeri. The ensemble stars Lily Sullivan ("I Met a Girl," TV's "Barkskins"), Alyssa Sutherland (TV's "New Gold Mountain," TV's "Vikings"), Morgan Davies (TV's "The End," "Storm Boy"), Gabrielle Echols ("Reminiscence") and introducing Nell Fisher ("Northspur")."