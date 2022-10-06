Ezra Miller Reportedly Shot Pickups For The Flash

Nearly two months after they released a statement that they were "seeking treatment" for a crisis, Ezra Miller appears to have suited back up to play Barry Allen. Miller has been on something of a rampage since April 2020, which started with assaulting a female fan in a bar and ended with multiple police departments involved. The accusations against Miller are extremely serious, and it's still unclear how all of that will play out legally. However, Warner Bros. appears to be standing behind The Flash movie, which had its own troubles getting to the big screen before Miller had their issues. Last we heard, the movie is still coming out, and we got another piece of information that appears to confirm that it will see the light of day. According to The Wrap, Miller was on the Warner Bros. lot for a day shooting pickups for the movie.

The Flash And Its Long Road To The Big Screen

DC and Warner Bros. have had some somewhat legendary projects when it comes to hanging out in development hell, but The Flash might be one of the worst and one of the ones with the highest profile. The Flash once had a tentative release date of 2018, and Miller was cast as Barry Allen back in October 2014. However, since then, the project has had many ups and downs, including four different directors and several page-one rewrites of the script. Just when it looked like things for this project were finally going to get off of the ground, when they had all of the confirmed cast members and everything was shot did, things really begin to go off the rails. As previously stated, Miller's crisis didn't really begin until 2022, but they did have an incident with a fan in a bar in April 2020 before filming had even begun on The Flash. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie and whether or not it should be released at all.

That controversy got even louder when Warner Bros. decided to cancel Batgirl for tax benefits. People could not believe that of those two DC projects, Batgirl was the one that was getting canceled. The last round of release date shifts, this time due to COVID-19, happened in March 2022 and The Flash currently has a June 23, 2023 release date. Andy Muschietti is directing, with Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso confirmed to be in the cast.