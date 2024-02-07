Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: fantastic four, Marvel Studios, Pedro Pascal

Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal Casting Confirmed by SAG-AFTRA Event?

Based on a bio listing for a SAG-AFTRA event on Tuesday night, it appears that Pedro Pascal has joined Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four film.

Okay, so here's what we know about Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four film. First, we learned last fall that Matt Shakman (who will always be It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to us) would be directing the MCU Phase Six cinematic effort. In addition, we know that Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, and Cameron Squires have all had a say in the script. As for when we can expect the film, it looks like May 2, 2025, is the set date… for now (November 8, 2024 & February 14, 2025, were the previous release dates) – with production expected to get underway this August (fingers crossed). Of course, that leaves the obvious ten-ton question. Who are we going to get for Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing – and (maybe) Doctor Doom? We don't have anything on the record, though there have been rumblings over the past few months – with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal being one of those names. But based on an online bio posted for the actor, it looks like his casting has already been confirmed. SAG-AFTRA Foundation's "Conversations" series hosted a retrospective on Pascal's career on Tuesday night in Los Angeles – and that's where things got interesting…

On the event's website, the following is listed for Pascal: "Pascal recently wrapped production on Ridley Scott's highly anticipated GLADIATOR 2 and will soon begin production on Marvel Studios' FANTASTIC FOUR. Most recently, Pascal starred opposite Bella Ramsey in HBO's THE LAST OF US, based off of the PlayStation and Naughty Dog game of the same name. The show, which premiered in January 2023, debuted to record-breaking numbers and critical acclaim. HBO announced THE LAST OF US season 2 renewal in late January." While we normally take these types of event listings with a healthy dose of skepticism, the fact that it is a SAG-AFTRA event lends it a bit more weight/credibility. Again, nothing has been officially confirmed, and it doesn't list what role he would be taking on – but for now? Stay tuned…

