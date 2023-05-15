Fast X: Final Trailer Teases The Beginning Of The End Of The Road Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for Fast X, teasing the "beginning of the end of the road" for The Fast Saga.

All eyes will be on Universal this weekend as we head into the release of Fast X. It has taken a bit of work to get this one off of the ground after director Justin Lin left mere days into the initial production. They had to scramble to find a replacement with Louis Leterrier. They seem pretty happy with that backup choice considering that they decided to bring back Leterrier for the next film as well, but for now, we have this one coming this weekend. The Fast Saga has been going strong since 2001 and has become a massive franchise for Universal and important to the people involved with the films. We got the final trailer today, teasing the beginning of the end of the road that comes out this Friday.

Perhaps saying that this is the "beginning of the end of the road" is putting the cart before the horse, considering that at the Fast X premiere, star Vin Diesel seemed to tease that what was initially going to be a two-part finale might be a trilogy now. He also seemed to slip up with that at CinenaCon as well, when he went off script, but so far, everything is still vague enough that no one is sure what's going on. Either way, we should all expect Fast X to take the box office this weekend, but they will have some serious competition next weekend with The Little Mermaid.

Fast X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged, and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. The film also features an extraordinary new cast, including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto. Fast X will be released on May 19th.