Final Destination Producer Addresses the Future of the Franchise

A producer of Final Destination: Bloodlines explains how one of the film's brief sequences teases more horror to come.

Article Summary Final Destination: Bloodlines posts franchise-best $51M opening, smashing previous box office records

Strong reviews and a massive turnout from under-25 audiences propel the latest Final Destination success

Producer Craig Perry hints at expanding the story with new eras and even more intricate death sequences

End credits tease future installments, confirming the Final Destination franchise is far from over

The Final Destination franchise, a horror juggernaut known for its inventive death sequences, just achieved a monumental milestone with Final Destination Bloodlines. The sixth installment, which just hit theaters this past weekend, grossed a staggering $51 million domestically during its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut in the franchise's 25-year history. This figure surpasses the inflation-adjusted $41.3 million opening of The Final Destination in 2009 and secures Final Destination Bloodlines as the fifth-biggest weekend of 2025 and the largest R-rated horror opening since It Chapter 2 in 2019. Globally, the film even raked in an impressive $102 million against a $50 million budget, making it a success across the board.

This box office triumph, fueled by a 14-year gap since Final Destination 5, taps into its longtime fanbase eager for the franchise's signature blend of gore, suspense, and dark humor. And if that wasn't enough of a win, the film's 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and B+ CinemaScore further attest to its resonance with both critics and audiences, particularly younger viewers, as women and men under 25 showed strong turnout.

Final Destination Producer Talks the Future of the Franchise

The clear success of Final Destination Bloodlines signals clear demand for more, and producer Craig Perry's comments to Deadline suggest the franchise is poised to explore new creative horizons. Addressing the newspaper clippings in the end credits, Perry stated, "We wanted to show that there's all kinds of things happening at any given moment that you might wonder whether Death has his hand in orchestrating." He then highlighted how Jon Watts' concept of spanning from the 1960s to the present has "liberated us creatively" to connect different eras, referencing a prequel element from a prior film. And as Perry suggests, his "satellite view of the plan" opens doors for future installments to deliver even more intricate and imaginative deaths, ensuring the franchise's grim reaper remains a box office force.

With Final Destination Bloodlines proving the Final Destination formula still captivates, do you think the franchise has more to offer fans? Share your opinions in the comments below.

