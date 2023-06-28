Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddy's, universal

Five Nights At Freddy's Full Trailer Released By Blumhouse

Five Nights At Freddy's has a full trailer, and at this point it is hard not to think this will be THE movie of the fall.

Five Nights At Freddy's is coming like a freight train, and Blumhouse is playing it perfectly so far. A second full trailer has been released for the film, following the first tease a little bit ago. Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have A Ghost, 9-1-1), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) star in the adaptation of the game, and Emma Tammi has been tapped to direct the film, with the film's animatronics being made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Scott Cawthon, the game's creator, and Jason Blum will produce the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Below is the new trailer for the film.

Will Audiences Survive Five Nights At Freddy's?

Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through.

Man, this movie is going to clean up. If this doesn't end up in the top ten of the year, I will be shocked. It has a perfect release date as well, and the franchise potential is astronomical. Basically, this is a can't miss. Look for Five Nights At Freddy's in theaters and streaming the same day on Peacock, October 27th.

