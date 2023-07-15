Posted in: Movies | Tagged: asteroid city, barbie, flash, mission impossible, oppenheimer

Forget #Barbenheimer, I'll Do Mission: Impossible/Flash/Asteroid City

Today, I am off to watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Asteroid City, and The Flash, one after another. #Mishflashteroid

This is my Mission: Impossible. What with London Film And Comic Con, getting a new kitten (her name is Pandorica), and actually going to the theatre to see Frank & Percy, Spitting Image and The Crown Jewels in recent weeks, there have been a few films I would have typically seen opening week but have failed. And with San Diego Comic-Con kicking off, that will wipe out another week of possibilities. So I discovered that the cheapest cinema close to me has all three films on, and I could watch them one after another – as long as it was on Saturday the 15th of July, between 5 pm and 2 am. Only one cinema, in only one price bracket, in only one 9-hour stretch of time that concludes at 2 am, leaving me cycling home through the night.

This is why today I am off to the Vue in Fulham Broadway, London, to watch Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Asteroid City, and The Flash, one after another. I will enter late afternoon and emerge in the wee hours of Sunday and try to get home.

£7 tickets which are relatively reasonable these days in London Zone 2, and I could probably have gotten away with just buying one ticket and then cinema screen-surfed, but I have become a little too honest for my own good in my fifties.

So yes, people planning to do this with Barbie and Oppenheimer in a week or so have dubbed it the #Babenheimer experience. So I have dubbed Mission Impossible, Flash, and Asteroid City as #MishFlashTeroid. Just be glad I already saw Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (and loved it … did anyone see Phoebe Waller-Bridge as playing Han Solo in that?).

Now these three films may not be as disparate as Barbie and Oppenheimer, which is where the fun comes from in that. But they also really don't belong together. Nevertheless, my brain won't help itself from trying to place them all in the same universe and drawing disparate threads between them. And if anyone wants to make some mashup poster and link it in the comments, I'd be thrilled with that. Here, for those interested, is the order of service. Wish me luck.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Vue Fulham Broadway, Screen 7

Sat 15 Jul, 5:45 pm

Vue Fulham Broadway, Screen 4

Sat 15 Jul, 8:45 pm

Vue Fulham Broadway, Screen 4 Sat 15 Jul, 8:45 pm THE FLASH

Vue Fulham Broadway, Screen 4

Sat 15 Jul, 11:30 pm Over 18s, Strobe FX

Oh, and I'm going to a comic book fair on Sunday as well. Hmmm. That will be fun…

