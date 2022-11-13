Freeze Trailer Promises Fish Monster Thrills

Freeze is a new fish monster film starring Johnny Vivash, David Lenik, Beatrice Barrila, Rory Wilton, Jake Watkins, Ricardo Freitas, Sam Lane, Jaime Seal, Jay O'Connell, Simon Pengelly, Elliot Hadley, and Tim Cartwright from writer and director Charlie Steeds. The film is about a ship captain on a rescue mission to find his old crew and a friend. All goes to hell when he encounters fish monsters. The Lovecraftian film won the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival's Best Film Award in 2022. You can see the trailer for the film down below.

Freeze Synopsis

"On a rescue mission to the North Pole to retrieve an old friend and his lost expedition crew, Captain Mortimer gets more than he bargained for when his ship is frozen into the ice sheet and set upon by bloodthirsty fish-creatures. Mortimer and his surviving crew flee the ship, beginning a treacherous journey to find safety in a frozen desolate wilderness. Suffering from starvation, frostbite and a slow madness, they find shelter inside a snowy mountain, but are they as safe as they think, or have they entered the heart of the creatures lair. Freeze stars Johnny Vivash, David Lenik, Beatrice Barrila, Rory Wilton, Jake Watkins, Ricardo Freitas, Sam Lane, Jaime Seal, Jay O'Connell, Simon Pengelly, Elliot Hadley and Tim Cartwright, written and directed by Charlie Steeds."

I am a sucker for any kind of expedition film, especially horror. Sure, this has a better chance of being bad than good, but who doesn't like a fish monster? Freeze is being done no favors by that very weirdly paced trailer, though. You can look for this film to hit digital services sometime this winter, though I could not find a reliable release date. Four different answers were given, so your guess is as good as mine.