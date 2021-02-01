Gamestop Stocks Film Coming To Netflix, Noah Centineo To Star

The Gamestop stocks situation is already getting serious heat in Hollywood. Mark Boal is attached to write a script for a film about the whole situation for Netflix. Noah Centineo is set to star in the untitled film. Deadline has the news, with "sources said the intention is to use the GameStop episode as a specific way to shine a light on the phenomenon of how social media has leveled the playing field and allowed the masses to challenge status quo gatekeepers, for good and bad. The examples range from the stock spike for GameStop, AMC, and other formerly lagging stocks that are subject to the short-selling maneuvers of billion-dollar hedge funds to the social media spread of unfounded election rigging charges conveyed by conservative social media sites and Trump Tweets that fired up right-wing extremists to storm the Capitol while President Biden's election was being certified, leading to the death of five people."

I Still Do Not Understand The Gamestop Situation

Hopefully, this movie can simplify all of this for those of us who are dumb when it comes to this type of thing. As someone who still does not understand what is happening at the end of Trading Places, this is a situation that I cannot speak with authority on what exactly has been happening. I have friends who got in on this, and they have been sleepless wrecks and buying things they cannot afford cause they think they got rich on Gamestop, and I yell at them, "Nobody has ever gotten rich with Gamestop," and they worry all over again. Maybe this Netflix film will be made the same way as The Big Short, and I will leave finally understanding a financial situation that I previously had no clue about. Here's hoping anyway. No release timetable is set for this, but I am sure it is being fast-tracked.