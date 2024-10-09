Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Magnolia Home Entertainment, Thelma

Giveaway: Win a Copy of The Film Thelma on Blu-Ray

Would you like to win a copy of the film Thelma on Blu-ray? Magnolia Home Entertainment gave us a couple copies to give out

Article Summary Enter to win Thelma on Blu-Ray by following and retweeting our Twitter/X post with #BCThelma hashtag.

Contest ends on October 15 at 11am PT; winner gets a signed poster of Thelma.

Make sure your account follows us and you retweet our contest post or you won't qualify to win.

Complaints about not having a Twitter/X account won't change contest rules. Good luck!

Would you like to win a poster for the film Thelma on Blu-Ray? All you need is a Twitter/X account to take part in this giveaway. Magnolia Home Entertainment released the film this week on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digitally on demand, and to help promote it, we were given a couple of copies to give out. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter/X. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCThelma. Only one person will get the big poster with a single signature, and that person will be chosen randomly. You have until Tuesday, October 15, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a poster for the film Thelma on Blu-Ray. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2024; Twitter/X is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making an account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!