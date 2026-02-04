Posted in: Apple, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: apple tv, Cineverse, The Morrigan

Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For The Morrigan

You can win a free copy of The Morrigan on Apple TV, all you have to do is follow the rules in the post here to qualify for it

Article Summary Enter to win a free Apple TV code for The Morrigan, courtesy of Cineverse and Bleeding Cool

Simply follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the giveaway post with hashtag #BCMorrigan

The Morrigan digital giveaway ends Sunday, February 8, at 11am PT—don’t miss your chance to enter

Open to US participants only; winners are selected at random from eligible BlueSky entries

Would you like to win a copy of the film The Morrigan on Apple TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a code for a copy of the film on Apple TV, as it was released digitally on February 3, 2026. This is your chance to win a free copy. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCMorrigan. You have until Sunday, February 8, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win an Apple TV copy of the film The Morrigan. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

