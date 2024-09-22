Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: denzel washington, film, Gladiator, gladiator ii, Paramount Pictures

Gladiator II Star Denzel Washington Praises the Film's Cast

Gladiator II star Denzel Washington shares his thoughts on the new leading actor and what he brings to the table.

Article Summary Denzel Washington praises Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal for their performances in Gladiator II, calling them epic.

Gladiator II, the highly anticipated sequel to Gladiator, brings fresh talent and lofty expectations to theaters soon.

Denzel Washington playfully shares his relaxed role in Gladiator II, emphasizing the fun and grandeur of the film.

The new trailer for Gladiator II premieres on the 23rd, promising epic scenes and intense action.

The highly anticipated film Gladiator II is just a few months away from hitting theaters, building on the action-packed narrative of the original 2000 film. So, given its long-term popularity, it's fair to say that this newest installment and its fresh cast are very likely set to meet some lofty expectations. Fortunately, from what we're hearing (and seeing via the trailer), there's plenty to look forward to.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Gladiator II star Denzel Washington was asked about the film's new leading actor, Paul Mescal, with Washington having nothing but kind words regarding the actor's upcoming performance. Washington explains to the outlet, "[He's] Great. Both [Mescal and Pedro Pascal]. It's a hard act to follow, and Paul pulled it off. He's his own gladiator. I didn't have to do anything but this [sips water with pinky up]. That was my job. Just twirl the glass, twirl the goblet, and hold whatever I had in my other hand. And make sure I don't step on my gown." He then goes on to add, "A new trailer [for Gladiator 2] comes out on the 23rd. It's epic."

Gladiator II Official Cast, Plot Details, and Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Mescal, Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

