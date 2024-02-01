Posted in: Movies | Tagged: film, godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, Toho

Godzilla Minus One Director on the Film's Final Open-Ended Reveal

The director, writer, and VFX leader of Godzilla Minus One drops new details about how he wanted the film to have an open-ended conclusion.

Article Summary 'Godzilla Minus One' achieves critical acclaim and an Oscar nod for VFX.

Director Takashi Yamazaki discusses the film's open-ended finale with ambiguity.

The film is symbolic of war and nuclear issues, reflecting an unending cycle.

Yamazaki is uncertain about his involvement in future Godzilla projects.

Godzilla Minus One became a massive hit for the long-running franchise from Toho, earning praise from critics and audiences and even an Oscar nod for its outstanding visual effects (the first Oscar nomination for the franchise so far) largely due to the film's emotional story underneath the excess of rubble. And while fans were given an exciting reveal with the confirmation that Noriko actually survived in the film's final moments, it came with unresolved exposure to the titular character's radiation that left many wondering what could come next.

Now, the director of Godzilla Minus One is sharing his thoughts on the intention of that impactful reunion and somewhat ambiguous scene.

Godzilla Minus One Filmmaker says the Ending isn't Intended to be Perceived as Good or Bad

When discussing the film (during an exceptional conversation with HJ Web, the film's director, writer, and VFX lead Takashi Yamazaki talked about the open-ended conclusion of the film, telling the publication, "Yamazaki I wanted to reunite Shikishima, who chose to live and fought Godzilla, with Noriko somehow. In the scene in Ginza during the Godzilla attack, there was something like, "Well, Noriko is dead, in that situation," so while wondering what to do, she sees something suspicious on Noriko's neck on the bandaged bed. It's not just a happy ending, it's not just a bad ending, and I hope that the audience will receive it in various ways. Including the eerie atmosphere of Godzilla being resurrected, this is a metaphor for war and nuclear weapons, so it can never be broken. I think Godzilla is something that never ends."

When asked if there were updates on his potential return for another Godzilla story with Toho, he clarified, "No, no, there is no such talk at all. But I might be a little sad if someone else is chosen to direct the next Godzilla movie."

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!